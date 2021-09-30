CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

By Miguel RIOPA, Andrew MARSZAL, VALERIE MACON
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbyQt_0cC4IsfM00
Around 100 fans gathered at the Los Angeles courthouse ahead of the ruling /AFP

Britney Spears' father was removed from his controversial role as his daughter's guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge, ending a long and bitter legal battle by the pop princess.

Jamie Spears was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator "in the best interests" of the singer, said Judge Brenda Penny, calling the present arrangement "untenable."

"Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets," said Penny.

Spears' father has controlled her life for the past 13 years, under a legal arrangement the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as "abusive."

Wednesday's move came after a years-long campaign that played out in public, and after the emergence in the last week of two new powerful documentaries featuring allegations that Jamie Spears had bugged his daughter's phone calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8KxC_0cC4IsfM00
Britney Spears' representatives and fans have long accused her father of profiting from the guardianship /AFP/File

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart described her father as a "cruel, toxic and abusive man."

"Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator," Rosengart said. "It is what my client wants, it is what my client needs, it is what my client deserves."

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the courtroom cheered and wept as news of the ruling emerged.

Spears' fiance Sam Asghari took to Instagram to post "FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!" along with a photo of what appeared to be him handing the singer a rose.

In their motion filed this week, Spears' lawyers said: "Every day that goes by with him as conservator -- every day and every hour -- is one in which he causes his daughter anguish and pain."

- 'Kafka-esque nightmare' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SS8mt_0cC4IsfM00
Britney Spears' supporters have shown up to protest throughout her legal battle with her father /AFP

Those claims were seemingly bolstered by a New York Times documentary released Friday that alleged Jamie Spears had surveillance devices secretly installed in his daughter's bedroom to record her conversations.

"It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison," a former security firm employee told the "Controlling Britney Spears" filmmakers.

The pop star's lawyers said the Times' allegations about her father showed "horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter's privacy."

Jamie Spears denies any illegal surveillance took place.

Another new documentary -- Netflix's "Britney vs Spears," released on Tuesday -- claims the singer twice tried to hire her own lawyer in the early years of the conservatorship, but was denied.

In July, Spears was finally successful in appointing her own lawyer -- Rosengart -- and last month, her father filed a petition for the conservatorship to be ended.

The judge appointed accountant John Zabel as a temporary conservator of Spears' estate, in an arrangement she said can last until the end of the year.

Jamie Spears' lawyers repeatedly objected to his suspension, disputing the Times' allegations and questioning the veracity of his daughter's testimony that the conservatorship amounted to "abuse."

"There is not a shred of evidence to support suspension," said Vivian Thoreen, via video call.

Jamie Spears' 13-year record as guardian had been "impeccable" and he should not be temporarily replaced but instead the entire guardianship should be terminated immediately, they argued.

Rosengart insisted that this was simply a tactic and said Jamie Spears was afraid he would have to turn over "evidence of his corruption and worse."

Jamie Spears' immediate suspension is "what my client Britney Spears -â who has been abused by this man not only for the past decade but since her childhood â- wants and deserves,â said Rosengart.

"Please hear the plea of my client" to "end this Kafka-esque nightmare," he added.

- 'Never fit to serve' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1iyY_0cC4IsfM00
Britney Spears' lawyers said her father was "never fit to serve" as the conservator of her estate /AFP/File

Spears' representatives and fans have long accused her father of profiting from the guardianship, which was set up after a highly public 2007 breakdown when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.

The lawyers have said her father was "never fit to serve," citing in their petition allegations of his "reported alcoholism" and "trauma he caused his daughter since her childhood."

A hearing expected to formally dissolve the conservatorship will be held on November 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Afp File
Chicago Tribune

TV Review: With her father now removed, dueling Britney Spears documentaries examine the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years

For the past 13 years, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship that limits any kind of meaningful agency over her life or her finances. A pair of new documentaries investigate how that has played out — and why — both released days ahead of a pivotal court hearing on Wednesday that removed Spears’ father Jamie Spears as her conservator. Both films paint a deeply unsettling portrait of a ...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy