CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Executive Voice: Firmspace CEO Anish Michael on how coworking can withstand a pandemic

By James Rodriguez
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anish Michael spent roughly 15 years as an attorney before assuming the chief executive role at coworking company Firmspace. 2022 40 under 40 Awards Program (Nominations close October 25, 2021) Do you know a dynamic young professional making big moves? If you or someone you know is under 40 years...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denver Business Journal

University of Denver announces new mountain campus

The University of Denver announced plans for a campus expansion in a new area of the state during a news conference on Tuesday. DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner announced the university had acquired 724 acres of land in Larimer County and plans to open the James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus, named for alumnus James C. Kennedy due to his $26 million gift.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Denver Business Journal

RSM Denver Office Announces New Office Leader

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Kathy Healey is the new office leader for RSM’s Denver office, effective October 1, 2021. As office leader, Kathy will work to support the firm’s strategy and vision, as well as our team-oriented culture. Kathy has more than 18 years of experience providing audit services, focused on the financial services industry. During her nine years as an audit partner, Kathy has served a variety of clients including business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, and consumer products clients. She also leads the Colorado audit practice, participates on firm interoffice inspection teams and serves as the concurring reviewer on several engagements. Kathy is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as an accounting advisory board member for Colorado State University and as a steering committee member for Denver’s CFO Leadership Council. Kathy succeeds Steve Riddle, who has been the Denver Office Leader for 13 years, and will retire from RSM in April 2022. In addition to his Office Leader role, Steve served as the state and local tax practice leader for RSM’s Central Region and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales, use, telecommunications, process improvement, automation, and state tax credits and incentives areas. About RSM US LLP RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Coworking#Pandemic#Awards Program
Denver Business Journal

Space startups from around the world see Denver area as recruiting ground

A growing number of space startups from other parts of the U.S. or from other countries are finding the Denver area the place to fill their need for new workers. Startups developing data services from information collected by satellites have been booming in places like San Francisco and Washington, D.C., and many of them are finding the aerospace industry talent around Denver a significant draw.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Denver Business Journal

Good Works: Dish Network aligns CSR goals with business mission

Corporate social responsibility poses as an opportunity for companies to invest in their local communities. From unique philanthropy opportunities to days of service, CSR empowers businesses to give back in ways that align with their mission. DISH (Nasdaq: DISH), a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has developed a strong CSR program, and continues to invest in communities across the state. The Civic 50 Colorado honors the 50 most civic-minded companies across the state.
CHARITIES
Denver Business Journal

Colorado business confidence is dropping precipitously, Leeds survey shows

Colorado business leaders’ confidence fell significantly over the past three months as they have dealt with rising uncertainty around the Delta variant of the coronavirus, continuing supply-chain disruptions and higher-than-normal inflation, according to report released Thursday. The quarterly business confidence index from the University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business...
COLORADO STATE
Denver Business Journal

Raytheon builds space presence in Denver metro area

Raytheon’s Sept. 14 deal to buy fast-growing SEAKR Engineering isn’t the only way the defense and aerospace giant has been growing in the Denver metro area. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company’s Intelligence & Space division will employ about 3,240 people in the state once that deal closes, most of them working for its Aurora campus.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
785
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy