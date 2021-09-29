CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Man With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Magazines Arrested While Violating Pacifica Woman's Restraining Order

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man with a domestic violence restraining order preventing him from contacting a Pacifica woman was arrested near her home with a gun and a number of high-capacity magazines, police said Wednesday.

Pacifica police said a woman living on the 200 block of Gateway Drive on Tuesday told officers someone she knew was violating a restraining order by sending her text messages and telling her he was on the way to her home.

When officers searched the area around the home they found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Pacifica resident Jaime Gotai, inside a vehicle in close proximity to the woman’s home, police said. Gotai was taken into custody for the initial violation of the restraining order.

A search of Gotai’s vehicle turned up an unserialized handgun, commonly refered to as a “ghost gun,” along with multiple high-capacity magazines, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Gotai was booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of firearm by felon/addict, possession of firearm by prohibited person, possession of large-capacity magazines, possession of firearm against court order, violation of domestic violence restraining order, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pacifica police encouraged anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 650-738-7314.

