Stonington residents need places to live

I support the re-development of the blighted Campbell Grain building. There is virtually nothing to rent in Mystic, Stonington or Westerly. Currently there are about 25 properties for rent on Zillow in these towns. Our EMTs, health care workers, pre-school teachers, restaurant workers and others earning less than $45,000 need access to affordable housing. People who work in Stonington should be able to afford to live in Stonington. The Campbell Grain building site is one of the few locations in town where people can live and walk to shops, post office, library and restaurants. Stonington will receive a net increase in taxes of approximately $665,000 over the next 10 years. Without the tax abatement, I do not believe this project will go forward and no private developer has expressed an interest in the property. The developers have agreed in principle to allow a public easement to a pedestrian bridge across the Pawcatuck River, which could bring to life this aspirational project. This project is a win for the developer, the Town of Stonington taxpayers who will receive $665,000 and the Stonington residents who will receive below-market rent thanks to the beneficial state funding.