14 year old Gates Chili Student charged with rape after forcing another student into a bathroom

On Friday, Sept. 17th, it was reported that a 14-year-old student forced a 15-year-old female student into a bathroom and raped her after dismissal at Gates Chili High School.

Documents say the male 14-year-old student forced her into the handicapped stall where he forced her to perform a sex act before forcibly raping her.

The court documents say the girl said no and was ignored.

Gates Police were notified by the school on Sept. 18 after someone notified their tip line but the girl’s mother had already contacted police.

The male student is being charged as an adult for first degree criminal sex act and first degree rape, but due to his age it will be handled in a youth court.

He was also released to his mother by law.

The crime was investigated and an order of protection was issued. The student is not allowed on school grounds.

