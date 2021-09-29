CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Rule Out Josh Lambo, Roy Robertson-Harris vs. Bengals

By John Shipley
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled kicker Josh Lambo out for Thursday's Week 4 bout against the Cincinnati Bengals, designating it for non-injury-related/personal reasons.

The Jaguars also ruled out starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris with an ankle injury, making it two consecutive missed games for the offseason addition.

This means the Jaguars will have a new kicker on Thursday Night Football -- again.

One year after the Jaguars' nightmare carousel of kickers began on national television, the Jaguars will hope to break a bad luck streak at the position against the Bengals in Week 4.

The Jaguars will likely elevate practice squad kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster for Thursday's game after signing the former UCF and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker on Monday. If Wright attempts an extra point, he will be the seventh different kicker for the Jaguars to attempt one in the last 20 games.

Wright is UCF's record holder for most points in a career with 375, for made field goals with 55, for PATs with 212 (153 in a row), and is tied for the all-time record on field goal percentage with .774% after making 55-of-71 field goals. Wright made 210-of-213 (.985) extra points during his UCF career.

Wright appeared in three games with the Steelers in 2020, making all four of his field goals and all seven of his extra points. He made two field goals of 40 yards or longer, with a career-long of 46.

Brandon Wright became the first of Lambo's six fill-ins during the Jaguars; Week 3 loss on Thursday Night Football to the Miami Dolphins in 2020, making 1-of-2 PATs. The Jaguars then trotted out Aldrick Rosa, Chase McLaughlin, Stephen Hauschka, and Jonathan Brown in 2020 as Lambo missed most of the season with a hip injury. The Jaguars finished as a team making only 72% of their field goals and 85.7% of PATs.

Lambo has struggled to start the 2021 season, missing all three of his field goal attempts in the first two weeks of the season (including two in Week 2) and then going 1-of-3 on PATs in Week 3 at home. Head coach Urban Meyer has given Lambo public support, but it now appears Wright will at least have a chance to see what he can do.

In Robertson-Harris' place will likely be veteran defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, who started in his place in Week 3 and recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss. Gotsis has been praised by the Jaguars' staff ever since he recorded two quarterback hits while playing 41% of the snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

“He brings his hard hat and his lunch pail every day. I love the guy. You know, he was injured most of his career. At Georgia Tech, I loved him when he was coming out. He had an ACL there, then he had another one," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said on Tuesday.

"We looked at him when I was in Baltimore. He was here on the roster, but this is the first year he’s really healthy in about the last four or five years, completely healthy. He just went in and did a great job. Sometimes his position doesn’t show up on the stat sheet other than the opponents limiting their running yards. He can stack blockers well and he’s a plus-two guy as Coach [Meyer] talks about in our culture. He runs to the football. He gives you everything he has every snap."

