Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Weather updates from Coors Field

By Kevin Henry
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals have had Wednesday’s game in Denver go into a weather delay in the top of the third inning. Here is what we know about the rain delay in the game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals. With the Rockies holding a 4-3 lead...

Denver Post

Rockies retire Larry Walker’s No. 33 in emotional pregame ceremony at Coors Field

When Larry Walker was traded to St. Louis in 2004, he wondered what legacy he was leaving behind in Colorado. Saturday at Coors Field, Walker — enshrined Sept. 8 as the team’s first Hall of Famer — didn’t have any more doubts about his place in Rockies lore. Colorado retired his No. 33 in an emotional pregame ceremony featuring a moving speech by the outfielder who played 10 seasons in LoDo.
MLB
vavel.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies LIVE: Score Updates (3-3)

After three complete games, the Dodgers and Rockies remain tied at three runs. Raimel Tapia hits a ground ball, which gives the last out of the inning for the home team. The game is now tied at three runs. Kyle Freeland hits a line single to left field; C. J....
MLB
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Walker Buehler exits early as Dodgers lose at Coors Field

DENVER — Any game at Coors Field is like a dark ride at an amusement park. You’re never sure how long it will last so you just strap in and hope you have all your possessions when it reaches the end. The Dodgers did not make it through safely Wednesday...
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 151 thread: Walker Buehler vs. Germán Márquez

After last night’s extra innings loss, the Rockies look to rebound and give the Dodgers some trouble in a tight race for the NL West crown. Although the Dodgers have had more head to head victories agains Colorado, these two teams have played each other fairly tight in their last seven matchups. The Rockies have actually outscored Los Angeles by four runs through those seven matchups, six of which were in LA. The Rockies have been putting up a strong fight and look to continue to do so tonight.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 154 thread: Alex Wood vs Peter Lambert

The Colorado Rockies, trying to keep the Giants from winning their 100th game this season, will rely on Peter Lambert as he makes his first major league start since 2019. Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has been out of action due to a Tommy John surgery. In his recent rehab starts in the Rockies’ minor league systems, he had up-and-down success, interestingly had more success at the higher levels than the lower. Through four starts at High-A Spokane, the 24-year-old righthander had an ERA of 5.87, alarmingly walking six batters in his seven 2⁄3 innings. Moving up to Double-A Hartford yielded more positive results, however, as Lambert pitched to a 3.18 ERA in two starts before finishing up at Triple-A Albuquerque with a solid start last Thursday. Lambert has faced the Giants in the past, owning a 4.50 ERA and allowing 12 hits in as many innings.
MLB
Denver Post

Giants sweep Rockies for second time at Coors Field, take another step to NL West title

If the San Francisco Giants take care of business this week and go on to win the National League West, they can give partial credit to their domination of the Rockies. The Giants beat the Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon to complete their second sweep in LoDo this season. They have won six consecutive games in Colorado for the first time in team history.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Gavin Lux Starts In Center Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their three-game winning streak snapped and face the Colorado Rockies for an afternoon rubber match at Coors Field. L.A. needs a win to avoid falling further behind the San Francisco Giants, who now the National League West by two games. Max Scherzer is on the...
MLB
FanSided

Jon Gray should run far away from Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are at least doing something. For the first time in years, they are being proactive, signing Antonio Senzatela and C.J. Cron to extensions. There seems to be a plan in place, as the Rockies front office looks to lock in those players who have proven that they can handle playing in Coors Field.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 156 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Antonio Senzatela

The final weekend home game for the Colorado Rockies is upon us at last, and after back-to-back 7-2 losses during Larry Walker Weekend the team is looking to drag up one last bit of home Rockies magic. It’s a tall order against the 100+ win San Francisco Giants, who are looking to claim the NL West crown after a surprisingly dominant season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 155 thread: Anthony DeSclafani vs Jon Gray

It’s Larry Walker night at Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies will be looking to do #33 proud against the San Francisco Giants. For the Giants, Anthony DeSclafani (12-7, 3.23 ERA) will make the start. DeSclafani has been a reliable starter for San Francisco throughout the year, posting an ERA+ of 128 over his 29 starts. In seven career starts against the Rockies, DeSclafani has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA over the course of 411⁄3 innings. Colorado will look to get to DeSclafani early, as they did in the last meeting on September 8th, driving him out of the game after 41⁄3 innings after he allowed three runs on seven hits.
MLB
Washington Post

Nationals finish their road slate with a long, slow march to a loss vs. Rockies

DENVER — To finish their road schedule, the Washington Nationals played two innings against the Colorado Rockies, loaded the bases in the third, sat through a two-hour rain delay and then fell, 10-5, to solidify a 30-51 record in away games. The marathon inched their longer race closer to a quiet end.
MLB
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 158 thread: Patrick Corbin vs. Kyle Freeland

The Rockies once had a record of 45-23 at Coors Field with a mile-high winning percentage of .661. Now the Rockies are 46-33 at home with a .582 winning percentage. Having lost five games in a row and 10 of their last 11 at home, the Rockies now only have two chances to add to the win column at Coors Field this season.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 160 thread: Jon Gray vs Humberto Castellanos

Well, we’re finally within the final three games of the year. A long MLB baseball season rapidly approaches its end as the Rockies begin their final series of 2021, and they’ll try to end on a positive note in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. In what could potentially be his final...
MLB

