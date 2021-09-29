CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton, NY

Another victim speaks on Hilton principal sexual abuse, says district is to blame and could have prevented it

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKnzL_0cC4HWTh00

One of the victims of the former principal of Northwood Elementary in the Hilton School District has said if the school acted properly then Kirk Ashton would never have been in a position to abuse multiple students inside the school.

This claim is part of another lawsuit filed against both Ashton and the Superintendent of Hilton, Casey Kosiorek.

The lawsuit says that a first grader was abused between Sept. 2019 through March of 2020.

The lawsuit said the school is at fault for creating the circumstances that allowed the sexual abuse to occur and did not properly monitor Ashton.

Ashton was arrested in April for allegedly sexually abusing 9 boys, and to date, over 20 victims have come forward.

The lawsuit claimed that while the abuse was happening there were staff in offices adjacent to Ashton’s, fully aware that the door was closed and windows blocked out.

Ashton is in jail on $100,000 bail or $175,000 bond.

Skaneateles teacher's aide fired, plans to sue school and county over denial of religious exemption

A teaching assistant for the Skaneateles Central School District was fired during Tuesday night's school board meeting. Holly Burroughs was terminated for abandoning her position. According to Auburnpub.com, Burroughs told the board she would never abandon her students. She said she only found out about her termination through the school's...
SKANEATELES, NY
