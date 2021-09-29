Basic Pinwheel Danish

Posted by Emily Bites in 1 Blue, 1 Green, 1 PP, 1 Purple, All Recipes, Appetizers, Mexican, Sandwiches/Wraps/Handhelds, Snacks. These easy Chicken Taco Tortilla Pinwheels are great for lunch, parties, or watching the game. They can be prepped a bit ahead of time and don’t need to be heated, so they’re easy to set out for friends and family as finger food or to pack for a midday meal at work. These pinwheels have a rich, creamy filling with chicken, cream cheese, Greek yogurt, salsa, taco seasoning, and green onion, all wrapped up in a tasty tortilla. The flavors are a real crowd-pleaser and the ingredients are pretty much all items I have on hand in my kitchen most days. Plus, each of these Chicken Taco Tortilla Pinwheels is just 47 calories or 1 SmartPoints each on all three myWW color plans!
