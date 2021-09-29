CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

newschain
 7 days ago
Novak Djokovic will not be playing at Indian Wells in the BNP Paribas Open (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA) (PA Wire)

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around.

Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.

The Serbian said on Twitter: “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!”

Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.

“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”

