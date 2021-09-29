CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Engine Zincs of the Future?

By Capt. Bill Pike
Cover picture for the articleSome time ago, in an article entitled “Un-Zinc-Able,” I outlined a way that boaters could more easily remove defunct, pencil-type zincs stuck in their engines. Pencil zincs (often also called engine anodes) typically feature a zinc rod with a threaded end that screws into a brass, hexagonal plug. The plug, in turn, is wrench-tightened into a designated port on a heat exchanger, intercooler or some other engine-related device so the rod can protect against galvanic corrosion. Of course, there’s one big, historical problem with pencil zincs, besides occasionally forgetting to replace them in a timely manner—the zinc rods can be tough to remove in one piece and replace, once they’ve wasted away via the corrosive action they’re meant to address. A rod can essentially weld itself to the interior components of a heat exchanger. Then, when torque is applied to the exchanger’s plug with a wrench to remove the remains of the rod, either the entire thing unthreads itself and remains inside or a welded-on chunk breaks free and does the same thing. As many of us know, subsequently extracting—or trying to extract—the entire rod or chunks of it typically requires special tools (forceps, needle-nose pliers, etc.) or some sort of complicated, pain-in-the-transom process like removing the exchanger’s end cap or caps so its innards can be sucked clean with a Shop-Vac.

