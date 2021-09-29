New York might see its first frost of the season overnight into Friday

The Southern Tier may see the first frost of the season Friday morning.

The weather was noticeably colder this week, and if the temperature drops below 32 degrees tonight, those areas may see a frost first thing in the morning.

The Southern Tier usually sees their first frost around Sept. 20 on average, but the higher up you go in the state of New York the longer it takes to see a frost.

Anyone living in the Southern Tier should bring in or cover their plants tonight to protect them.

