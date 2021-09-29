Simple Scones

Food that looks beautiful is somehow extra satisfying, a feast for the senses that starts even before I open my mouth. Sushi is at the top of my list of beautiful foods, especially sushi rolls, bordered in perfect rice and framed with seaweed. There is something so lovely and calming about a perfect California roll. The perfect combinations of flavors, the vibrant colors, and the excellent balance of being able to pop the whole thing into my mouth at once are all reasons to eat this kind of sushi on the regular. A fancy lunch at a Japanese restaurant is always a favorite, but in a pinch I’ll snag a package of grocery store sushi. I’m sure some purists are cringing, but honestly? It is pretty tasty and so easy to get.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO