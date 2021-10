The Jets are staring at the possibility of 0-3, but Robert Saleh remains upbeat as ever. On Friday, he said, "Call it a biased look at the film, but I felt like we played a really good brand of football (last week). We just turned it over four times, which in the history of football you'll never win." On Sunday, they will "try to showcase who we are." Here's the problem: While certain parts are doing OK, they haven't found the formula for a sound game of complementary football.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO