Substitutes in the Columbia County School District will begin to see a little extra money in their paychecks beginning Oct. 1. At Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting, superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt recommended that the rate for substitutes serving in certified roles for less than 10 consecutive days receive $110 per day versus the current $85. Non-certified positions will receive $105 per day, an increase from $80. Those serving as long-term substitutes will jump from $130 per day to $150. The board approved all recommendations.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO