As an early adopter of the Zelle peer-to-peer payment network four years ago, FirstBank in Lakewood, Colorado, showed it was eager to leap into the faster payments pool. Now the $26 billion-asset bank, which has more than 100 branches in Colorado and Arizona, has moved to the deep end: It’s in the process of implementing The Clearing House RTP service, and it’s a pilot bank for the upcoming FedNow real-time settlement service.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO