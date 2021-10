Our next guest is a journalist who has worked for NPR and has also had her life reshaped by one of the biggest news stories in the world. Khwaga Ghani was NPR's producer in Afghanistan. She's 31 years old. When Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, an airlift helped more than 100,000 Afghans escape. NPR was part of the effort to make sure that she was one of them, along with her sister and her parents. Now she's at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin with about 13,000 other Afghans.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO