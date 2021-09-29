KForce has a new Tampa headquarters

Tampa staffing and professional services company Kforce is moving to Midtown Tampa after it announced it had agreed to sell its Ybor City headquarters, pictured in the background,. [Times (2011)]

Tampa staffing and professional services firm Kforce has found its next home.

The company, one of Tampa Bay’s largest, will move from its headquarters in Ybor City to a new office building in Midtown Tampa, a new $500 million multi-use development southeast of Interstate 275 and N Dale Mabty Highway.

The company will occupy the fifth floor of Midtown West, one of four office buildings in the development.

”Our new headquarters, and all that Midtown has to offer, truly compliments our office occasional approach and the future of our firm,” Kforce president Joe Liberatore said in a statement. “We’re building a culture of flexibility and choice empowered by trust and technology.”

The company announced in April that it was selling its headquarters for $24 million and shifting most of its employees to a hybrid work model. The buyer was veterinary entrepreneur and Ybor real estate investor Darryl Shaw, who agreed to lease the office back to Kforce for up to two years.

Kforce’s Midtown lease begins in October 2022 and runs for 10 years.

”We are thrilled that Kforce has chosen Midtown West as its new corporate headquarters,” Dan Woodward, the senior vice president and Tampa market leader for Midtown co-developer Highwoods Properties, said n a statement. “

Kforce is a powerful addition to the area that further rounds out the diverse mix of leading national corporations, high-end retailers, and local restaurants, and we are looking forward to seeing the added momentum they will bring to Midtown.”