Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

By BreAnna Bell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.

Mona Murray
7d ago

never knew, but wouldn't have mattered; he was good actor and it never affected his work. Old Yeller was fantastic; a heartbreaker!!

Matt Bentley
7d ago

we could really use that kid and his expertise right about now. we got a dementia fake president who needs to be taken out behind the barn ...

Wendy Goicochea
7d ago

Why make everything political?? This is the story of a mans life and death. As humans we should be thinking of those he left behind and the fact that he really was a great actor, not about selfish political games or one-ups-manship.

