'GLOW' Actress Lands New TV Role After Show's Sudden Cancellation

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn actress who had a big role on the hit Netflix series GLOW has landed a new TV role. According to Variety, Gale Rankin, who played Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW, has been cast on the new FX series Kindred, which is based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel of the same name. She will join Mallori Johnson, who will play the lead role of Dana, a young Black writer who finders herself transported back between the present day and a slave plantation from the 19th century. Kindred will also include Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan as series regulars.

Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
digitalspy.com

WandaVision star lands lead role in new TV show

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn has landed the lead role in The Comeback Girl, an upcoming limited series based on the life of comedian Joan Rivers. The actor, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Agatha Harkness in the popular Marvel series, is set to play the notoriously outspoken stand-up, who passed away in September 2014 at the age of 81.
Popculture

'True Blood' Star Ryan Kwanten Lands New TV Role

Ryan Kwanten, who starred as John Stackhouse in the Showtime vampire drama True Blood, has landed a major new television role. The Australian actor will star in Kindred, a pilot in development at FX based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel. Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan will also star in the new pilot, Variety reported earlier this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for Netflix

Yet another one of Stephen King’s many iconic stories is being adapted for the big screen, and this time Netflix is getting in on the game once again. The streamer, who previously premiered 1922 and Gerald’s Game, has announced that Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell will star in their adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, adapted from a story from the author’s latest novella, If It Bleeds.
MOVIES
PIX11

Actress, singer Alicia Witt talks new music, NYC show

Alicia Witt’s been doing her thing in Hollywood since she was seven — starring in David Lynch’s “Dune.” Her body of work includes films like “Two Week’s Notice,” “Last Holiday,” “The Upside of Anger,” and most recently, she appeared in the Netflix film “I Care Lot” opposite Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.  But lately, she’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star lands next role in new horror thriller

Game of Thrones favourite Pilou Asbæk has joined the latest Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot. The Danish actor is best known for his snarling performance as Euron Greyjoy in HBO's fantasy hit, which ran for eight seasons up until 2019. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he's turning his attention...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

This Is Us star lines up next TV role after show ends

This Is Us favourite Sterling K Brown has landed his next TV role, as fans prepare for the drama's sixth and final season. A few weeks after Sterling's co-star Justin Hartley signed up for a new job, the Randall Pearson actor has joined the upcoming Hulu series Washington Black (via Deadline).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Apple TV+ Cancels 'Dark Knight' Alum's New Series After Only 1 Season

It is difficult for any new streaming show to break through and gain attention, even if it does feature a well-known star. Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman, which starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, learned that the hard way, and the show was canceled after just one season on Friday. The show's 10th and final episode debuted just hours before the cancellation news.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Kim's Convenience star lands lead role in new romance movie

Kim's Convenience actress Andrea Bang is currently filming a romantic movie opposite The Flash's Robbie Amell, titled Float. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know that debutant director Sherren Lee's cameras have been shooting in Vancouver since last week on her adaptation of Kate Marchant's Wattpad story. Bang portrays Waverly...
MOVIES
