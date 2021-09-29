'GLOW' Actress Lands New TV Role After Show's Sudden Cancellation
An actress who had a big role on the hit Netflix series GLOW has landed a new TV role. According to Variety, Gale Rankin, who played Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW, has been cast on the new FX series Kindred, which is based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel of the same name. She will join Mallori Johnson, who will play the lead role of Dana, a young Black writer who finders herself transported back between the present day and a slave plantation from the 19th century. Kindred will also include Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan as series regulars.popculture.com
