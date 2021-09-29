CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix stand-up special coming in October — see the teaser

By Dallas Osborn
 7 days ago

This will be Chappelle’s sixth special for the streaming service and first since 2019’s ‘Sticks & Stones’. He also released ‘8:46’ on YouTube in conjunction with Netflix.

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Addresses DaBaby's Backlash Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is still feeling the backlash from his comments at Rolling Loud this past summer. The rapper's attempt at a call-and-response during his set ultimately targeted the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. It didn't take long for those comments to go viral and result in a steady decline in opportunities. Dua Lipa removed him from the "Levitate (Remix)" while festivals quietly took him off of line-ups.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

GLAAD: "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities"

GLAAD sent out a tweet lambasting Chappelle for his transphobic comments in his new Netflix special The Closer. Chappelle has also come under fire for his comments in the special that he beat up a butch lesbian who punched him and that she tried to sell the story to TMZ. He also alleged that rapper DaBaby’s homophobia sparked more outrage than the killings of Black Americans. "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities," GLAAD tweeted. "Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree."
CELEBRITIES
showbizjunkies.com

Dave Chappelle: The Closer Teaser Trailer and Netflix Premiere Date Announcement

The teaser trailer has arrived for The Closer, Dave’s Chappelle’s new Netflix comedy special. “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” says Chappelle in the 40-second teaser. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean – I’m saying it because it’s funny.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Called Out by GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition for ‘Ridiculing Trans People’

Dave Chappelle is drawing a growing wave of criticism for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in his newest Netflix stand-up special. The special, titled “The Closer,” premiered on the streamer on Tuesday and is meant to serve as a final entry in a series of stand-up routines by Chappelle on Netflix. In the new release, the comedian makes explicit jokes about trans women and offers defenses for previous derogatory comments made by figures such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby. Chappelle also references criticism he faced over the past two years for makings jokes about the trans...
CELEBRITIES
inthrill.com

Dave Chappelle: The Closer [Netflix Teaser]

Dave Chappelle returns to Netflix with a new special titled The Closer. This is the 6th show Chappelle has done for Netflix and arrives October 5th. Check out the teaser above.
TV & VIDEOS
