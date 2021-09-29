CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Manchin rejects spending deal deadline, jeopardizing infrastructure vote

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1598gr_0cC4EvAh00


S en. Joe Manchin said there is not enough time to produce the legislative framework for a massive spending bill that House Democrats are demanding in exchange for supporting a critical infrastructure bill on Thursday.

“No, it’s not possible,” Manchin told reporters as he walked from the Senate chamber back to his office building.

Manchin’s prediction will likely dash the hopes of House Democratic leaders who sought an agreement with Senate Democrats by tomorrow on a social welfare spending package that would cost up to $3.5 trillion.

PELOSI COULD POSTPONE THURSDAY INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE

Without that agreement, House liberals have pledged to block a planned vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden hoped to sign into law in the immediate future.

Liberal Democrats say they plan to block the infrastructure bill in order to maintain leverage with party centrists on the cost and scope of the social welfare spending package.

Democrats want the bill to pay for a broad array of new government programs including free preschool and community college, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicaid and Medicare benefits, extended child tax credits, and green energy policies aimed at ending the use of fossil fuels. The package requires approval from all 50 Senators, but Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona want to lower the cost of the measure and change some policy provisions.

Manchin is in no rush to strike a deal on the bigger spending package but is eager to see Biden sign the infrastructure bill, which is bipartisan and would fund roads, bridges, water projects, expanded broadband, and new electric vehicle charging stations.

Manchin told reporters he wants the House to pass the infrastructure bill first, allowing Biden to sign it into law. After that, Manchin said, “What’s possible is to sit down and have good, frank negotiations with Senators.”

Top Democrats on Wednesday gave varying predictions about whether they’ll bring up the infrastructure package Thursday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unlikely to take up the bill if her own party is planning to block it.

“We take it one step at a time,” the California Democrat told reporters who asked if the vote would happen.

Pelosi said she wants to bring up the bill but also wants it to pass, adding, “Anything that strengthens the hand of a Speaker helps.”

A deal among Senate Democrats on the bigger spending package would have helped Pelosi round up enough liberals in her caucus to pass the infrastructure bill.

Pelosi blamed the Senate for failing to come up with an accord.

“I can’t keep a commitment that the Senate has made impossible to do,” Pelosi said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

House liberals say Pelosi now lacks the votes to pass the bill and Manchin’s latest comments suggest nothing will change by tomorrow.

A group of liberal Senate Democrats called on the House to hold off on the infrastructure bill until the bigger spending package can be finalized with Manchin and Sinema.

“Essentially, what we have believed from the very beginning is that both bills have to go forward in tandem,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and a socialist, told reporters Wednesday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted his colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Critical Infrastructure#House#Democratic#Medicaid#Medicare
Fortune

‘It’s going to be less than that.’ Biden cuts $3.5 trillion signature bill to save support from moderates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What Joe Manchin wants, decoded

Liberal Democrats saw a small victory last week on top of delaying the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan: They drew out one of the holdouts on a separate spending bill — the one they most want and that will require only Democratic votes — to declare his top-line figure on the cost.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy