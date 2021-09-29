100% of Michigan counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 spread

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Wednesday that a total of 1,022,575 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20,998 have died from the virus — an additional 6,773 cases and 100 deaths since Monday.

The new numbers combine Tuesday and Wednesday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of 3,387 new confirmed cases per day. DHHS now publishes COVID-19 data three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The deaths announced include 50 deaths identified during a vital records review. DHHS conducts this review process two times per week.

As of Saturday, all 83 Michigan counties are now considered to have “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is the highest level of transmission used by the CDC’s data tracker . The last county to go from “substantial” to “high” transmission was Sanilac County in Michigan’s thumb region; the county held out as the sole “substantial” county for nine days before joining the rest of the state’s counties on Saturday.

DHHS also reports that an additional 127,489 Michiganders have been identified as “probable” cases for COVID-19, as well as 1,357 probable deaths. The department began tracking probable cases on April 5, 2020.

Combining the state’s confirmed positive cases with probable cases brings the total up to 1,150,064 statewide cases and 22,355 deaths.

The virus has been detected in all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate is currently at 2.1%.

As of Friday, 917,827 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the state.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency that day.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are more than 233 million confirmed cases worldwide and 4.7 million deaths. The United States makes up a significant portion of those, as more than 43.3 million confirmed cases and 694,896 deaths have been recorded nationally.

