Finally a cooler day; go check out the foliage

A much cooler day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s. Showers in the eastern part of the state will leave the area by later Wednesday evening.

Wednesday night will be cooler with temperatures dipping mainly into the mid to upper 30s.

Mild temperatures will be sticking with us through Thursday and partially through the weekend. Temperatures Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s.

By the beginning of next week, it will warm up a bit back into the upper 70s and could see some 80s by the middle of next week.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cloudy and cool. High near 64°F.

Tonight... Decreasing clouds. Low near 39°F

Tomorrow... Mild and sunny. High near 71°F