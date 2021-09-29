CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's COVID-19 cases decline in the wake of a September surge

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 7 days ago
Iowa’s COVID-19 cases have declined from a mid-September peak, but infections and hospitalizations remain significantly higher than earlier this year.

COVID-19 infections reached the highest level of 2021 last week, with an average of 1,811 news cases per day . Iowa had one of the highest per-capita rates in the U.S., with an average of 55 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

But data on Wednesday suggested that Iowa might be turning a corner. The New York Times reported that Iowa has seen a 25% decrease in cases over the last two weeks, with a new daily average of 1,114 cases per day.

Hospitalizations, however, are up 11% over the last two weeks according to the Times. State data shows there are 624 Iowans currently in the hospital, including 157 patients in the ICU. There are 13 children currently hospitalized with COVID-19. But that may also be on the decline: last week there were 638 Iowans in the hospital, 14 more than this week.

There are also fewer long-term care outbreaks than last week. Iowa Department of Public Health data shows that there were 25 nursing home outbreaks as of Tuesday, compared to 29 last Friday .

Even so, Iowa is certainly not in the clear. This was the third consecutive week that Iowa recorded more than 10,000 cases, according to the Des Moines Register , something that hasn’t happened since 2020. Case numbers remain significantly elevated from this summer. In late June, the state was reporting fewer than 100 cases per day.

The current number of daily cases matches the number of infections the state saw in late January, when less than 2% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 54% of Iowans are fully vaccinated, according to the Times.

A September Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that a quarter of Iowa adults do not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19 . Rural Iowans were the least likely to get the shots, with just 51% responding that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

