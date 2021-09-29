US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area. Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers. (source: CBS) Some of the moisture on the...

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO