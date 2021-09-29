US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;63;46;58;43;Variable clouds;NW;7;66%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;77;54;65;51;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;11;67%;83%;2. Anchorage, AK;43;30;46;33;Becoming cloudy;NNE;8;58%;66%;1. Asheville, NC;80;55;81;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;65%;7%;5. Atlanta, GA;85;61;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;4;60%;13%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;69;58;70;54;Breezy;NNW;15;53%;3%;4. Austin, TX;88;74;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;70%;74%;4. Baltimore, MD;73;55;74;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;51%;2%;5.

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Four More Days With Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area. Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers. (source: CBS) Some of the moisture on the...
DENVER, CO
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. He was...
TEXAS STATE
Remains in suitcase in Wisconsin identified as missing woman

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Human remains found in a suitcase in western Wisconsin last year have been identified as those of a woman reported missing after working in a popular tourist area in the state, according to sheriff's officials. Authorities said DNA was used to identify Rosaly Cindy Chavarria...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kellogg workers strike, Battle Creek mayor responds

Union workers at the Kellogg Company are on the picket lines striking against pay and benefit issues. Kellogg, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, is best known for their cereal brands Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies. Cereal workers with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

