David Feldman, a prominent New York-based corporate and securities attorney, has formed a new law firm, Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC. Feldman, who has focused on cannabis and psychedelics since 2013, will direct the new firm’s efforts toward business and transactional matters in the industry. As CEO and co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors – a cannabis and psychedelics-focused consulting firm – Feldman believes the combination of legal and advisory services will offer a “one-stop-shop” for entrepreneurs, investment banks and investors in the space.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO