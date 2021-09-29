CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Here’s Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Album So Far

By Kemet High
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is Nicki Minaj season upon us? Three years and counting have elapsed since the multiplatinum-selling rapper blessed her fans with a full project of new material. This past May saw the rerelease of her 2009 breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, which featured three new tracks, most notably “Seeing Green” by the YMCMB holy trinity of herself, Drake and their OG Lil Wayne. Yes, it served its purpose of holding fans over and shedding light on her legacy, but fans need more than a sample-sized portion of new Nicki, right?

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Lil Wayne's Gifts For Her Son: "This Is Insane"

It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Trina
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Kehlani
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Keke Wyatt
Person
Drake
Hello Magazine

Ella Emhoff and boyfriend wow fans with edgy wedding day look

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend were in a celebratory mood this weekend when they got all dressed up for a wedding and showed off their chosen looks. The stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram with a snapshot in which she was holding hands with her GQ editor boyfriend, Sam Hine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Og
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Reveals She Stopped Plucking Her Brows & Is ‘Embracing The Unibrow’

Fashion student turned international supermodel Ella Emhoff has opened up about her iconic brows, and revealed the challenges of stepping into the spotlight. Ella Emhoff, 22, is done with over-plucking her brows. The 22-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin Emhoff, recently stepped out on the runway at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show, and totally turned heads! She took Vogue behind the scenes while preparing for the major catwalk, and offered fans some beauty advice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy