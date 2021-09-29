CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason You're Paying A Sky-High Price For Bacon

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, bacon lovers, in case you hadn't already noticed, the price of your favorite cured pork product is now officially sky high. We have a feeling you've had your suspicions. In June, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the price of a pound of bacon had risen 13% since the previous year (via Business Insider). On top of that, CNN reports, America's beloved bacon is now the most expensive that it has ever been in the last 40 years.

