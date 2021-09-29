The Real Reason You're Paying A Sky-High Price For Bacon

While many nod sagely at the absurd prices some whiskey, meats, and cheeses go for, fewer seem to realize how lucrative snagging baby eels is. First We Feast lists the going price for baby eels in the United States as $2,000 per pound. Similarly, the BBC reports that in Europe, the going price can be 1,000 euros per kilo, yet first batches can go as high as 5,500 euros for 1.25 kilos. In American terms, that's just over $1,000 for about 2 pounds and almost $6,500 for 2.75 pounds. Considering these are baby eels, they have more value in their weight than gold several times over.

