New World: How to change your faction
Regardless of whether or not you plan on participating in PvP in New World, you’re going to want to join a faction when you have the chance. Factions play a major role in the game as they are constantly fighting for control of Aeternum. Players who are part of the faction that’s in control of most of the Territories get some nice bonuses to assist them in their adventures. So joining a faction is imperative, even if you don’t plan on taking part in the war.apptrigger.com
