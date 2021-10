Python is indeed one of the most versatile and popular languages that can be used in almost any field. But one of the most prominent drawbacks of python is its speed. As python is an interpreted language time taken to execute the instruction is much higher than compiled languages like C, C++ and even Java. So we need to take care that the Python code that we write is optimized to make the code execution better and faster.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO