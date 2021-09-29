CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Spalding scores eight times against NDP

By VSN Staff
varsitysportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaviano and Donovan score two goals each for the Cavaliers. In its first game since moving up to No. 1 in the VSN Field Hockey Top 20, Archbishop Spalding enjoyed an offensive explosion as the Cavaliers routed Notre Dame Prep, 8-2, in IAAM A Conference action. Bella Saviano and Bridget...

