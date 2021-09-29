No. 1 Spalding scores eight times against NDP

A two-year starter at wide receiver and defensive back, Kollasch had five catches for 69 yards in a 42-18 win over South Hardin Friday to help improve the Wolverines to 4-0. For the season, Devon has 13 receptions for 191 yds and 1 TD. He also has rushed 13 times for 86 yards and is averaging 20 yards per return as our kick returner and also returns punts. “Devon has big-play potential every time he touches the football. He is also one of our senior leaders who has helped set the tone for our team this year,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. Devon is a 4-sport athlete also participating in basketball, track and baseball.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO