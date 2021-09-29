CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s A New Sheriff In Town, And That Sheriff’s Name Is FC Sheriff

By Patrick Redford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid and Inter Milan are two of the most decorated clubs in the history of European soccer, titans sitting aside a mountain of domestic and continental silverware. Yet neither club leads their Champions League group after two rounds of play. That honor is held by the pride of Transnistria, a club less than a quarter-century old, FC Sheriff. They announced their presence on Europe’s biggest stage with a surprise win over Ukraine’s best team on the first matchday, then outdid themselves with a 2–1 stunner against Real Madrid on Tuesday. You may have questions, questions such as “How?”, “The sheriff of what?”, and “What is Transnistria?” If so, you have come to the right blog post.

Comments / 0

