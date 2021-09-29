There’s A New Sheriff In Town, And That Sheriff’s Name Is FC Sheriff

“It’s better to be lucky than good” may be a trite phrase in most respects, but it has a particular salience in soccer. The saying gets at something crucial to soccer’s appeal, which is that in a single game of this low-scoring, intentionally difficult sport, anything can happen, anyone can win, and a fluky goal scored by an underdog against the run of play counts infinitely more than complete domination that doesn’t get the ball into the net. Lucky is always capable of beating good, and good has to be really good to even keep even with luck. All of this could be seen on Sunday, when a very good Manchester City fought a very lucky Liverpool to a 2–2 draw, in a match that was the sport at its best.

