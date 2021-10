There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO