Pemberton joins SLU baseball staff

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 7 days ago

Southeastern Louisiana University Head Baseball Coach Matt Riser announced the addition of Ford Pemberton to the coaching staff Wednesday. He will serve as the Lions’ hitting coach and camp coordinator. No stranger to the ranks of the Southland Conference, Pemberton was previously a member of the Nicholls staff for five...

