Huntsville Police arrest in busy street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police arrested a suspect in the middle of a busy road on Wednesday afternoon. HPD responded to a shoplifting call at 1:15 p.m. on Sutton Rd. A vehicle believed to be connected was spotted on Governors Dr. a short time later. According to HPD, one of the suspects began to have a medical emergency as he was being led to a patrol car. WAFF is told an officer started assisting him as they waited for paramedics to arrive.