NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father of three was killed on his way home from work Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with his grieving family. “My son thinks Daddy is his superhero. He’s the strongest daddy in the world, my son says. But he’s not here. Somebody took him away from me,” said Kerrisha Richardson. Kerrisha Richardson says she doesn’t know how she will tell her children that they will never see their father Uriah Richardson again. “He was a good man. He was a family man. Whatever he needed to do to make sure we were OK, he would...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO