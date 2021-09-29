Yesterday’s heroes get the can and other commentary

At the pandemic’s height, Gothamites gathered at their windows nightly to bang pots and pans and cheer for health and other essential workers — now “those same New Yorkers, through their representative government, are telling those same essential workers to go look for a new job, unless they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” sighs Reason’s Matt Welch. “The requirements are exacerbating existing staff shortages in the health-care sector 19 months into the pandemic,” even as they seem to be causing some uptick in jabs. “Vaccine mandates may well be the last illiberal push that results in the US reaching some mythical pandemic off-ramp. But they may also create health-care shortages in the Northeast right as the virus once again rears its seasonal and regional head.”