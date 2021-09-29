CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Yesterday’s heroes get the can and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the pandemic’s height, Gothamites gathered at their windows nightly to bang pots and pans and cheer for health and other essential workers — now “those same New Yorkers, through their representative government, are telling those same essential workers to go look for a new job, unless they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” sighs Reason’s Matt Welch. “The requirements are exacerbating existing staff shortages in the health-care sector 19 months into the pandemic,” even as they seem to be causing some uptick in jabs. “Vaccine mandates may well be the last illiberal push that results in the US reaching some mythical pandemic off-ramp. But they may also create health-care shortages in the Northeast right as the virus once again rears its seasonal and regional head.”

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy