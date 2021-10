Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were living it up in this posh Greenwich Village townhouse with its own musical history, as Gimme Shelter exclusively reported. Now, Jenner is spending most of her second pregnancy on the West Cost, and the historic home at 80 Washington Place is back on the market again for a hefty $26.5 million — up from its last ask of $24.9 million. The listing was first reported by AD.