Drake and Lil Wayne party to their own music at private birthday bash

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne was ballin’ hard for his 39th birthday – partying to his own music. The rapper’s close pal, Drake, hosted a private bash at Miami hotspot Swan, where the majority of the music that played throughout the night were songs by the two rappers. An insider told Page Six...

