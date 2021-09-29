Titans' Anthony Firkser: Returns to full practice

Firkser (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Firkser managed only three catches for 19 yards in Week 1, but he could have a larger role after his two-game absence, with star wideouts Julio Jones (leg) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) looking uncertain for Sunday's game agains the Jets. That said, the Titans could respond to the injuries with more run plays and heavy formations, which would limit Firkser's snaps even if the pass-catching alternatives are unimpressive. Either way, he'll at least be able to play this week.