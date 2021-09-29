CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans' Anthony Firkser: Returns to full practice

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Firkser (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Firkser managed only three catches for 19 yards in Week 1, but he could have a larger role after his two-game absence, with star wideouts Julio Jones (leg) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) looking uncertain for Sunday's game agains the Jets. That said, the Titans could respond to the injuries with more run plays and heavy formations, which would limit Firkser's snaps even if the pass-catching alternatives are unimpressive. Either way, he'll at least be able to play this week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Anthony Firkser
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Espn Com
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy