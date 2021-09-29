Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tending to pectoral injury again

Roethlisberger (pectoral) didn't practice Wednesday. Roethlisberger missed practice last Wednesday with the same injury before upgrading to limited participation Thursday and full activity Friday. He could follow the same routine this week, as there was no report of him experiencing a setback after his 58 pass attempts in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bengals. The veteran quarterback likely will tough it out again Week 4 at Green Bay, but it remains to be seen if he'll have Diontae Johnson (knee) and/or JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) available to catch passes.