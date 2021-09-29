CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tending to pectoral injury again

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoethlisberger (pectoral) didn't practice Wednesday. Roethlisberger missed practice last Wednesday with the same injury before upgrading to limited participation Thursday and full activity Friday. He could follow the same routine this week, as there was no report of him experiencing a setback after his 58 pass attempts in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bengals. The veteran quarterback likely will tough it out again Week 4 at Green Bay, but it remains to be seen if he'll have Diontae Johnson (knee) and/or JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) available to catch passes.

FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger shows age in loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Time might be running out on the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 39-year-old quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Sunday's 24-10 loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals only served to further sour a season that started 1-0 and has since become 1-2. Roethlisberger threw the ball a whopping 58 times, connecting on 65.5%...
NFL
