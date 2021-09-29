Jets’ Marcus Maye gets injured as agent drops ‘trade’ hint
The hits just keep coming to the Jets secondary. Marcus Maye, the Jets’ franchise-tagged safety and one of their top defensive players, is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, The Post’s Brian Costello confirmed Wednesday. With Lamarcus Joyner suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 1, the Jets are now without both their starting safeties heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Titans at MetLife Stadium.nypost.com
