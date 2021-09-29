Jets’ Marcus Maye gets injured as agent drops ‘trade’ hint

The New York Jets have been dealt with another injury blow after Marcus Maye suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets’ top defensive player will miss three to four weeks due to the ankle issue. Meanwhile, per the New York Post, Maye apparently suffered the injury after their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos as his ankle swelled up following the contest. He showed up in the team’s injury report after Wednesday’s practice despite not being a participant.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO