Jets’ Marcus Maye gets injured as agent drops ‘trade’ hint

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hits just keep coming to the Jets secondary. Marcus Maye, the Jets’ franchise-tagged safety and one of their top defensive players, is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, The Post’s Brian Costello confirmed Wednesday. With Lamarcus Joyner suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 1, the Jets are now without both their starting safeties heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Titans at MetLife Stadium.

nypost.com

