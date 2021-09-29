Falcons' Russell Gage: Still not practicing

Gage (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Gage has had a disappointing start to the campaign, following up a catch-less season opener by injuring his ankle Week 2, when he hauled in five of seven passes for 28 yards. He likely will need to get on the practice field in some capacity to be considered a candidate to return to action. While Gage remains sidelined, Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe figure to have larger roles in the Falcons offense.