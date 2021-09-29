CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Wire’ Alums Felicia Pearson, Ed Burns Developing Limited Series About Pearson’s Life (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhnh3_0cC4BlPc00

The Wire ’s” Felicia Pearson and Ed Burns are teaming up to develop a limited series based on Pearson’s life, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show is currently titled “A.K.A. Snoop” and would delve into the hardship Pearson endured growing up in Baltimore. Burns and Pearson are co-writing the series. Burns will executive produce along with Philip Michelson of Moondog Films. No network or streaming service is currently attached.

Born three months premature to a crack addicted mother, Pearson was given little chance of survival at birth. She ultimately grew up as a gay Black woman in a foster home in a neighborhood plagued by drugs and violence. She dealt drugs as a teenager before being convicted of second degree murder and spending over six years in prison.

After her release, she met “The Wire” star Michael K. Williams, who brought her to the set. She was subsequently written into the show, with her character sharing her name — Felicia “Snoop” Pearson. On the show, Snoop was a feared enforcer for Marlo Stanfield who carried out numerous murders. She appeared in Seasons 3, 4, and 5. The role earned Pearson considerable praise and led to an acting career that includes multiple films with Spike Lee and an appearance on the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.”

Burns was instrumental in the creation of “The Wire,” with his experience as a Baltimore detective and later as a Baltimore public school teacher serving as the basis for many of the show’s most well-known storylines. He served as a writer and producer on the series throughout its run.

He and “The Wire’s” David Simon previously collaborated on the book “The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood,” which became the basis for the HBO miniseries “The Corner” in 2000 prior to “The Wire.” The pair would later work together to co-create the shows “The Plot Against America” and “Generation Kill” for HBO.

Burns is also currently working with Simon and George Pelecanos on the HBO series “We Own This City.” The drama takes them back to the streets of Baltimore, telling the story of the Baltimore Police Department’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force. The plainclothes unit went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moondog
Person
David Simon
Person
Ed Burns
Person
Felicia Pearson
Person
Spike Lee
wegotthiscovered.com

Michael B. Jordan Producing Major New Fantasy Franchise

Since moving into producing via his Outlier Society banner, Michael B. Jordan‘s slate is jam-packed on either side of the camera. As well as playing the lead role in December’s A Journal for Jordan, he makes his directorial debut on Creed III, which is scheduled to begin shooting next month.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#The Wire#Moondog Films#Cbs#Hbo
Deadline

Outlier Society’s Michael B. Jordan & Elizabeth Raposo Board Sony’s TriStar Adaptation Of N.K. Jemisin’s ‘The Broken Earth’ Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society has come aboard to produce the Sony TriStar Pictures adaptation of N.K Jemisin’s The Broken Earth, which the studio acquired last summer in a seven-figure deal with the intention of turning it into a fantasy-action franchise. Jordan and Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo will produce the film adaptation via the Outlier Society banner. Jemisin is writing the script. Each book in Jemisin’s series — The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky — won the Hugo Award for Best Novel, making her the first person to win the award three years in a...
MOVIES
Collider

Colman Domingo to Reunite With 'Ma Rainey’ Director George C. Wolfe for 'Rustin' Netflix Biopic

Colman Domingo’s eclectic filmography continues to grow with the upcoming Netflix film Rustin. The actor will portray civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the new movie by theater and film director George C. Wolfe. This will mark the second collaboration between Domingo and Wolfe, who have previously worked together on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Rustin will also continue the multi-year deal between Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Sopranos' Creator David Chase Signs HBO Deal, Signaling Spinoffs for 'The Many Saints of Newark'

The Sopranos creator David Chase has signed a new HBO deal, possibly signaling spinoffs for the show's new sequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chase agreed to a five-year, first-look deal contract with HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group, which will see the producer developing content for the network, streaming service, and studio. At this time, there is no official word on what type of content Chase will be developing, but with the critical success of Many Saints, it is possible that HBO and Warner Bros. may want to keep the Sopranos franchise alive.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bold & Beautiful Return, Power Book II Promotes Tate and More

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming back a troublemaker: Sean Kanan will return as Deacon Sharpe in the CBS soap’s Oct. 7 episode. The actor announced the news on Wednesday, tweeting, “I’m baaaaack! Tune in tomorrow… and see what daytime’s baddest bad boy has in store for the Foresters.” Kanan previously starred on B&B from 2000 to 2017. Check out a photo from his return above. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Power Book II: Ghost has promoted Larenz Tate, who plays councilman Rashad Tate, to series regular ahead of Season 2. * Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) will replace Dominic West...
TV SERIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
SFGate

'Cobra Kai' Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series 'Red Band' (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series. Sony Pictures Television will produce.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Other Two’ Creators to Develop HBO Comedy With Adam Scott, Naomi Scott Producing

“The Other Two” creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are developing a half-hour comedy series at HBO, Variety has learned. The untitled series is described as a dark, psychological comedy set in the year 2000, about a closeted gay teen who constantly dissociates and imagines he’s a famous straight actor merely playing the role. That is, until he meets someone who upends his entire way of thinking. Kelly and Schneider are co-writing the project and will serve as executive producers. Adam Scott and Naomi Scott will also executive produce under their Gettin’ Rad Productions banner. The development news comes after it was announced that...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Dynamic Television Boards Jocelyn Moorehouse's 'Savage River' Australian Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The show, about a female ex-con who is accused of a fresh murder, is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker,” “Stateless”) and stars Katherine Langford (“Thirteen Reasons Why,” “Knives Out”). More from Variety. Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Love Me' Warner Television-Aquarius Series Shooting in Australia (EXCLUSIVE) Clementine Ford's 'Fight Like...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy