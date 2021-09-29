Pizzeria in Mooresville gets a nod from Delish.com

Aliño Pizzeria cooks its pies at 800 degrees in specially designed ovens from Italy. (ALINO PIZZERIA)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Aliño Pizzeria is garnering national recognition for its pies.

The Mooresville pizza joint is was selected as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State,” by Delish.com. The story highlights Foursquare’s top-rated pizzerias in each state.

[New-to-market pizza restaurant set to open in Plaza Midwood]

The original Aliño Pizzeria is at 500 S. Main Street in Mooresville.

.

(Watch the video below: Pizza by the Numbers)

©2021 Cox Media Group