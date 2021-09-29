PREVIEW: Hartford Hosts Charlotte in First Ever Noche Latina
HARTFORD ATHLETIC (9-12-3) vs CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE (12-9-4) Date: Thursday, September 30th. Ticket and Noche Latina Scarf Package: https://fevo.me/nochelatina2021. A late goal from Danny Barrera broke Tampa Bay’s streak of over 800 minutes without conceding, but it was not enough as Hartford fell to division leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 in front of a fantastic home crowd at Dillon Stadium. Tampa Bay's Sebastian Guenzatti scored twice, including at the first half's final whistle to take all 3 points for the visiting side.www.hartfordathletic.com
