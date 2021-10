The Milwaukee Bucks have been busy making some roster moves over the past few days with the start of 2021 training camp quickly approaching. According to The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, the Bucks released Elijah Bryant on Sunday in a move that should not be too surprising. After coming aboard near the end of last season, Bryant appeared in one regular season game with the Bucks and caught some eyes after finishing with a 16 point, six rebounds, and three assist performance in a 118-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The guard would then appear in 11 playoff games for the Bucks, but he was certainly not a key cog in the rotation with just 4.5 minutes per contest.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO