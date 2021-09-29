CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

One dead after crash in Wilkes-Barre

By Nico Rossi
 7 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre, according to the Luzerne County Coroner.

According to a release, officials responded to the crash at approximately 6:20 a.m. in the area of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and the Route 309 North-on ramp.

George Wilson, 56, of Larksville, was the driver of one of the vehicles and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center due to his injuries. Wilson was pronounced dead at around 7:16 a.m.

I-Team: ‘Kids for Cash’ victim speaks out about the impact the case had on his life

An autopsy wasn’t performed. The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death has been declared an accident by the coroner’s office.

WBRE

Fire damages home in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is left damaged after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre just before midnight on Sunday. The fire chief tells Eyewitness News two adults and three children live at the home but no one was […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police respond to ‘swatting’ incident in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a home in Lackawanna County after reports of a woman being shot with a rifle. The Clarks Summit Police Department, along with EMS workers, arrived at the home in the 100 block of High Street. Other departments were also called, including the Lackawanna County SWAT team. After surrounding the home, police learned everyone in the house was safe and the call was a case of swatting.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

ATV crash in Laflin hospitalizes adult and 15-month-old child

LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police, an ATV overturned in Laflin on Sunday, landing the driver and the passenger, who was a 15-month-old child, in the hospital. Police say the ATV driver was operating illegally on Cedarwood Drive. While trying to make the left turn onto a...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former West Hazleton police chief sentenced for civil rights violation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former police chief in Luzerne County is going to prison for using his position to threaten a citizen. Former Police Chief of West Hazleton, Brian Buglio, is going to prison, after admitting he tried to strong-arm a resident who was posting negative comments about him and the department on Facebook.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
