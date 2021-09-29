One dead after crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre, according to the Luzerne County Coroner.

According to a release, officials responded to the crash at approximately 6:20 a.m. in the area of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and the Route 309 North-on ramp.

George Wilson, 56, of Larksville, was the driver of one of the vehicles and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center due to his injuries. Wilson was pronounced dead at around 7:16 a.m.

An autopsy wasn’t performed. The cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death has been declared an accident by the coroner’s office.

