IU Professor Ellen Wu selected as New America Fellow, continues historical research
IU associate history professor Ellen Wu was named a 2022 New America National Fellow Sept. 21. The renowned fellowship opportunity will support Wu’s newest research. Wu said she will use the fellowship to advance her study of Asian American history, specifically researching race and immigration in U.S. history. She said she is working on a new book, called “Overrepresented: The Surprising History of Asian Americans and Racial Justice,” to answer questions on where Asian Americans fit in U.S. society regarding issues of racial justice.www.idsnews.com
