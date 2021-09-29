IU Professor Ellen Wu selected as New America Fellow, continues historical research

Senior Nicholas Banerjee spent the summer in Edinburgh, Scotland, working as a research assistant at the University of Edinburgh. The State College, Pennsylvania, native and psychology and labor and human resources double major wanted the chance to go outside of his comfort zone, so when he learned about the position in a weekly email from the College of the Liberal Arts, he jumped at the opportunity. Even though his trip had to be adjusted due to the coronavirus, he was still able to have a meaningful enrichment experience.

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO